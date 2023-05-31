Asia Pack Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 9.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 9.09% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 141.45% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Asia Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2022.

Asia Pack shares closed at 31.57 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 54.00% returns over the last 6 months and 72.99% over the last 12 months.