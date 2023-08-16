Asia Pack Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 33.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 284.62% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Asia Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

Asia Pack shares closed at 33.32 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.48% returns over the last 6 months and 86.15% over the last 12 months.