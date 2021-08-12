Asia Pack Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 37.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 37.5% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 87.07% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 down 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

Asia Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2020.

Asia Pack shares closed at 26.25 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)