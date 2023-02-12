English
    Asia Pack Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 55.56% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asia Pack are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 59.97% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    Asia Pack
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.010.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.010.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.040.14
    Depreciation0.010.010.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.030.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.07-0.20
    Other Income0.150.150.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.080.11
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.060.080.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.060.080.11
    Tax0.030.000.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.030.090.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.030.090.08
    Equity Share Capital2.642.642.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.320.29
    Diluted EPS0.110.320.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.320.29
    Diluted EPS0.110.320.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
