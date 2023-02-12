Asia Pack Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 55.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 59.97% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Asia Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2021.

Asia Pack shares closed at 46.50 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 159.78% returns over the last 6 months and 119.86% over the last 12 months.