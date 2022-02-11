Asia Pack Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 5.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 5.88% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 76.11% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 up 75% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Asia Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2020.

Asia Pack shares closed at 21.15 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)