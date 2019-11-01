Asia Capital Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 98.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in September 2019 down 98.81% from Rs. 10.14 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019 up 48.62% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2019 up 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2018.

Asia Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2018.

Asia Capital shares closed at 15.80 on August 24, 2017 (BSE)