Asia Capital Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore, down 10.45% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore in September 2018 down 10.45% from Rs. 11.32 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2018 down 4.78% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2018 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2017.

Asia Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2017.

Asia Capital shares closed at 15.80 on August 24, 2017 (BSE)