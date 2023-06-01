Asia Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 38.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 38.19% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 213.53% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 150% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Asia Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2022.

Asia Capital shares closed at 16.55 on March 07, 2022 (BSE)