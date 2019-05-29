Asia Capital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 98.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2019 down 98.96% from Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 up 13.52% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

Asia Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2018.

Asia Capital shares closed at 15.80 on August 24, 2017 (BSE)