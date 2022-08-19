Asia Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 6.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 6.44% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 19.94% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 25% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Asia Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.

Asia Capital shares closed at 16.55 on March 07, 2022 (BSE)