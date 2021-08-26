Asia Capital Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 15.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2021 down 15.63% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 0.97% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Asia Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2020.

Asia Capital shares closed at 15.80 on August 24, 2017 (BSE)