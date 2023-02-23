English
    Asia Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 3.5% Y-o-Y

    February 23, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asia Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 3.5% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 47.84% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
    Asia Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.Asia Capital shares closed at 16.55 on March 07, 2022 (BSE)
    Asia Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.110.110.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.110.110.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.040.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.060.06
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.060.06
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.060.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.030.060.06
    Tax0.010.020.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.020.050.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.020.050.05
    Equity Share Capital3.093.093.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.150.15
    Diluted EPS0.080.150.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.150.15
    Diluted EPS0.080.150.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 23, 2023 10:00 am