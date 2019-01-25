Asia Capital Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.29 crore, up 1.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.29 crore in December 2018 up 1.43% from Rs. 10.15 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 up 3.89% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

Asia Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2017.

Asia Capital shares closed at 15.80 on August 24, 2017 (BSE)