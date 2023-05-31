Ashutosh Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 19.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 19.14% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 798.37% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 1000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Ashutosh Paper shares closed at 1.90 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.94% returns over the last 6 months