English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ashutosh Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 19.14% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashutosh Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 19.14% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 798.37% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 1000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Ashutosh Paper shares closed at 1.90 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.94% returns over the last 6 months

    Ashutosh Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.15--0.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.15--0.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.15--0.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.050.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.06-0.01
    Other Income0.010.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.030.01
    Interest---0.06--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.020.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.090.020.01
    Tax----0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.020.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.020.01
    Equity Share Capital6.536.536.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.030.02
    Diluted EPS-0.140.030.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.030.02
    Diluted EPS-0.140.030.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Ashutosh Paper #Ashutosh Paper Mills #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am