Ashutosh Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 93.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 93.56% from Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 26.98% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Ashutosh Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

Ashutosh Paper shares closed at 1.95 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)