Ashoka Refinery Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 25.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 25.37% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 32.04% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Ashoka Refinery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2022.

Ashoka Refinery shares closed at 5.39 on April 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.94% returns over the last 12 months.