    Ashoka Refinery Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 30.65% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashoka Refineries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in June 2023 down 30.65% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 101.85% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    Ashoka Refinery shares closed at 5.86 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.99% returns over the last 12 months.

    Ashoka Refineries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.470.440.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.470.440.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.430.410.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.000.10
    Other Income--0.03--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.030.10
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.030.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.030.10
    Tax--0.010.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.020.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.020.08
    Equity Share Capital3.403.403.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.730.24
    Diluted EPS--0.730.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.730.24
    Diluted EPS--0.730.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

