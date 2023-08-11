Ashoka Refinery Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 30.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in June 2023 down 30.65% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 101.85% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Ashoka Refinery shares closed at 5.86 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.99% returns over the last 12 months.