Ashoka Refinery Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, up 8.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in June 2022 up 8.88% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 296.14% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Ashoka Refinery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

Ashoka Refinery shares closed at 9.45 on August 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.44% returns over the last 6 months and 108.15% over the last 12 months.