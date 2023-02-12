Ashoka Refinery Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 17.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 17.68% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 162.41% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Ashoka Refinery shares closed at 5.48 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -42.01% returns over the last 6 months and -50.76% over the last 12 months.