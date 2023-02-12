English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ashoka Refinery Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 17.68% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashoka Refineries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 17.68% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 162.41% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Ashoka Refineries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.440.360.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.440.360.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.410.330.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.010.01
    Other Income--0.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.010.01
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.010.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.010.01
    Tax0.000.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.010.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.010.01
    Equity Share Capital3.403.403.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.020.04
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.020.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.020.04
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.020.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
