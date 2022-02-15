Ashoka Refinery Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, up 972.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in December 2021 up 972.2% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 12.96% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Ashoka Refinery EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.

Ashoka Refinery shares closed at 13.51 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 184.42% returns over the last 6 months