Ashoka Buildcon Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 877.47 crore, up 6.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 877.47 crore in September 2020 up 6.71% from Rs. 822.31 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.71 crore in September 2020 up 44.04% from Rs. 72.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.79 crore in September 2020 up 11.54% from Rs. 162.09 crore in September 2019.

Ashoka Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.73 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.59 in September 2019.

Ashoka Buildcon shares closed at 92.90 on January 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.48% returns over the last 6 months and -11.78% over the last 12 months.