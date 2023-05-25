Ashoka Buildcon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,043.53 crore, up 31.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,043.53 crore in March 2023 up 31.06% from Rs. 1,559.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 434.76 crore in March 2023 up 131.28% from Rs. 187.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.44 crore in March 2023 down 20.65% from Rs. 219.83 crore in March 2022.

Ashoka Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 15.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.70 in March 2022.

Ashoka Buildcon shares closed at 78.65 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.72% returns over the last 6 months and 9.69% over the last 12 months.