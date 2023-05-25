English
    Ashoka Buildcon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,043.53 crore, up 31.06% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashoka Buildcon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,043.53 crore in March 2023 up 31.06% from Rs. 1,559.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 434.76 crore in March 2023 up 131.28% from Rs. 187.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.44 crore in March 2023 down 20.65% from Rs. 219.83 crore in March 2022.

    Ashoka Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 15.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.70 in March 2022.

    Ashoka Buildcon shares closed at 78.65 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.72% returns over the last 6 months and 9.69% over the last 12 months.

    Ashoka Buildcon
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,043.531,559.511,559.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,043.531,559.511,559.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials753.51594.49498.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.9850.6643.94
    Depreciation19.3419.8620.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,092.95797.33860.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.7597.17135.95
    Other Income24.3530.4463.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.10127.61199.45
    Interest46.4538.7123.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax108.6588.89176.07
    Exceptional Items349.15----
    P/L Before Tax457.8188.89176.07
    Tax23.0422.17-11.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities434.7666.72187.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period434.7666.72187.98
    Equity Share Capital140.36140.36140.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.492.386.70
    Diluted EPS15.492.386.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.492.386.70
    Diluted EPS15.492.386.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

