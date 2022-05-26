 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ashoka Buildcon Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,559.21 crore, up 12.42% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashoka Buildcon are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,559.21 crore in March 2022 up 12.42% from Rs. 1,386.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 187.98 crore in March 2022 up 26.02% from Rs. 149.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.83 crore in March 2022 down 11.3% from Rs. 247.84 crore in March 2021.

Ashoka Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 6.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.31 in March 2021.

Ashoka Buildcon shares closed at 69.25 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.68% returns over the last 6 months and -26.13% over the last 12 months.

Ashoka Buildcon
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,559.21 1,103.71 1,386.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,559.21 1,103.71 1,386.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 498.36 325.77 472.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.94 46.15 40.51
Depreciation 20.38 16.69 21.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 860.58 611.08 672.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.95 104.01 179.65
Other Income 63.50 29.08 46.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 199.45 133.09 226.28
Interest 23.38 24.92 22.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 176.07 108.17 203.73
Exceptional Items -- -769.60 --
P/L Before Tax 176.07 -661.43 203.73
Tax -11.91 32.13 54.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 187.98 -693.55 149.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 187.98 -693.55 149.17
Equity Share Capital 140.36 140.36 140.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.70 -24.71 5.31
Diluted EPS 6.70 -24.71 5.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.70 -24.71 5.31
Diluted EPS 6.70 -24.71 5.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ashoka Buildcon #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 03:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.