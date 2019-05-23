Ashoka Buildcon Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,307.38 crore, up 86.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,307.38 crore in March 2019 up 86.15% from Rs. 702.32 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.00 crore in March 2019 down 7.03% from Rs. 105.41 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.48 crore in March 2019 up 54.6% from Rs. 141.97 crore in March 2018.

Ashoka Buildcon EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.63 in March 2018.

Ashoka Buildcon shares closed at 119.70 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.66% returns over the last 6 months and -28.66% over the last 12 months.