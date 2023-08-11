Ashoka Buildcon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,532.06 crore, up 3.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,532.06 crore in June 2023 up 3.58% from Rs. 1,479.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.44 crore in June 2023 down 84.24% from Rs. 104.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.49 crore in June 2023 down 45.69% from Rs. 175.82 crore in June 2022.

Ashoka Buildcon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.72 in June 2022.

Ashoka Buildcon shares closed at 98.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.12% returns over the last 6 months and 28.75% over the last 12 months.