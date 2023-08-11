English
    Ashoka Buildcon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,532.06 crore, up 3.58% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashoka Buildcon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,532.06 crore in June 2023 up 3.58% from Rs. 1,479.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.44 crore in June 2023 down 84.24% from Rs. 104.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.49 crore in June 2023 down 45.69% from Rs. 175.82 crore in June 2022.

    Ashoka Buildcon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.72 in June 2022.

    Ashoka Buildcon shares closed at 98.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.12% returns over the last 6 months and 28.75% over the last 12 months.

    Ashoka Buildcon
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,532.062,043.531,479.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,532.062,043.531,479.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials574.84753.51572.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.4546.9842.60
    Depreciation22.1819.3416.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses831.551,092.95719.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.04130.75127.82
    Other Income25.2724.3531.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.31155.10159.02
    Interest51.3646.4519.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.95108.65139.27
    Exceptional Items--349.15--
    P/L Before Tax21.95457.81139.27
    Tax5.5123.0434.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.44434.76104.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.44434.76104.33
    Equity Share Capital140.36140.36140.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.5915.493.72
    Diluted EPS0.5915.493.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.5915.493.72
    Diluted EPS0.5915.493.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ashoka Buildcon #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:22 am

