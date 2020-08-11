Ashoka Buildcon Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 572.38 crore, down 34.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 572.38 crore in June 2020 down 34.72% from Rs. 876.82 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.06 crore in June 2020 up 6.81% from Rs. 64.66 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.18 crore in June 2020 down 9.4% from Rs. 143.68 crore in June 2019.

Ashoka Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.30 in June 2019.

Ashoka Buildcon shares closed at 62.90 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -42.27% returns over the last 6 months and -47.56% over the last 12 months.