Ashoka Buildcon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,559.51 crore, up 41.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashoka Buildcon are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,559.51 crore in December 2022 up 41.3% from Rs. 1,103.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.72 crore in December 2022 up 109.62% from Rs. 693.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.47 crore in December 2022 down 1.54% from Rs. 149.78 crore in December 2021.

Ashoka Buildcon
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,559.51 1,280.26 1,103.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,559.51 1,280.26 1,103.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 594.49 505.98 325.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.66 51.25 46.15
Depreciation 19.86 18.24 16.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 797.33 611.09 611.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.17 93.71 104.01
Other Income 30.44 29.67 29.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.61 123.38 133.09
Interest 38.71 36.06 24.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 88.89 87.33 108.17
Exceptional Items -- -- -769.60
P/L Before Tax 88.89 87.33 -661.43
Tax 22.17 21.87 32.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 66.72 65.46 -693.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 66.72 65.46 -693.55
Equity Share Capital 140.36 140.36 140.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.38 2.33 -24.71
Diluted EPS 2.38 2.33 -24.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.38 2.33 -24.71
Diluted EPS 2.38 2.33 -24.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
