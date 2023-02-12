Ashoka Buildcon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,559.51 crore, up 41.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,559.51 crore in December 2022 up 41.3% from Rs. 1,103.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.72 crore in December 2022 up 109.62% from Rs. 693.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.47 crore in December 2022 down 1.54% from Rs. 149.78 crore in December 2021.