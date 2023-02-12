English
    Ashoka Buildcon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,559.51 crore, up 41.3% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashoka Buildcon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,559.51 crore in December 2022 up 41.3% from Rs. 1,103.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.72 crore in December 2022 up 109.62% from Rs. 693.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.47 crore in December 2022 down 1.54% from Rs. 149.78 crore in December 2021.

    Ashoka Buildcon
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,559.511,280.261,103.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,559.511,280.261,103.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials594.49505.98325.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.6651.2546.15
    Depreciation19.8618.2416.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses797.33611.09611.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.1793.71104.01
    Other Income30.4429.6729.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.61123.38133.09
    Interest38.7136.0624.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax88.8987.33108.17
    Exceptional Items-----769.60
    P/L Before Tax88.8987.33-661.43
    Tax22.1721.8732.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.7265.46-693.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.7265.46-693.55
    Equity Share Capital140.36140.36140.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.382.33-24.71
    Diluted EPS2.382.33-24.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.382.33-24.71
    Diluted EPS2.382.33-24.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
