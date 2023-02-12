Ashoka Buildcon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,559.51 crore, up 41.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,559.51 crore in December 2022 up 41.3% from Rs. 1,103.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.72 crore in December 2022 up 109.62% from Rs. 693.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.47 crore in December 2022 down 1.54% from Rs. 149.78 crore in December 2021.

Ashoka Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 24.71 in December 2021.

Ashoka Buildcon shares closed at 79.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.26% returns over the last 6 months and -17.63% over the last 12 months.