Ashoka Buildcon Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 980.71 crore, down 0.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 980.71 crore in December 2020 down 0.29% from Rs. 983.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.64 crore in December 2020 up 0.11% from Rs. 85.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.79 crore in December 2020 down 5.26% from Rs. 161.27 crore in December 2019.

Ashoka Buildcon EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.05 in December 2019.

Ashoka Buildcon shares closed at 102.45 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.44% returns over the last 6 months and -4.30% over the last 12 months.