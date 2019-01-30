Ashoka Buildcon Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,065.12 crore, up 61.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,065.12 crore in December 2018 up 61.65% from Rs. 658.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.18 crore in December 2018 up 19.6% from Rs. 51.99 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.16 crore in December 2018 up 81.15% from Rs. 96.14 crore in December 2017.

Ashoka Buildcon EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.78 in December 2017.

Ashoka Buildcon shares closed at 120.80 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 6 months and -20.88% over the last 12 months.