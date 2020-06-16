Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68% at Rs 164 crore

The company said after relaxations in the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, it has commenced construction activity in a phased manner, adhering to the prescribed safety measures at all project sites.
Highways builder Ashoka Buildcon on Tuesday reported a 68 per cent jump in standalone PAT at Rs 164.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had clocked a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 98 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year, it said in a filing to the BSE.
Its revenue during the quarter under review declined to Rs 1,289.3 crore from Rs 1,345.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Expenses also declined to Rs 1,025.8 crore as against Rs 1,125.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company said after relaxations in the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, it has commenced construction activity in a phased manner, adhering to the prescribed safety measures at all project sites.
Toll collection resumed across all toll plazas from April 20, 2020 and "within 3 weeks, we have reached 60-70 per cent pre-COVID toll collections levels", it said
However, the company added that due to the sudden halt in construction activities and tolling activities, revenue and profitability will be impacted in near- term and it is focusing on stringent cost control measures to minimise the impact of crisis on profitability and has established robust internal control systems with a review mechanism.
Ashoka Buildcon said its order book currently stands at Rs 8,980.9 crore which will help the company in carrying on its operations smoothly."Currently, we are operating at 50-70 per cent of required workforce and expect to reach at normal level in near-term," it said, adding that it is difficult to ascertain the material impact of COVID-19 on the business for FY21 at this stage.
