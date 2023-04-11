 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT may dip 28.4% YoY to Rs. 134.6 cr: Nirmal Bang

Apr 11, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 0.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,567.6 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Nirmal Bang has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Construction sector. The brokerage house expects Ashoka Buildcon to report net profit at Rs. 134.6 crore down 28.4% year-on-year (up 101.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 10.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 48.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 173.4 crore.

