Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 05:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashoka Buildcon Q2 PAT up six-fold to Rs 70 crore

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 11.45 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Highways builder Ashoka Buildcon on Wednesday reported a six-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 70.42 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Total income stood at Rs 1,218.02 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,052.99 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income stood at Rs 1,218.02 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,052.99 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,109.83 crore from Rs 999.90 crore a year ago.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 05:15 pm

