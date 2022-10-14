Ashoka Buildcon Q2 PAT seen up 7.6% YoY to Rs. 84.1 cr: Yes Securities

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects Ashoka Buildcon to report net profit at Rs. 84.1 crore up 7.6% year-on-year (down 37.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 23.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 144.4 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 506 percent Y-o-Y (up 141 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 392.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

