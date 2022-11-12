 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashoka Buildcon Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,807.69 crore, up 42.91% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashoka Buildcon are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,807.69 crore in September 2022 up 42.91% from Rs. 1,264.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.66 crore in September 2022 down 20.36% from Rs. 79.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 466.67 crore in September 2022 up 4.27% from Rs. 447.58 crore in September 2021.

Ashoka Buildcon EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.85 in September 2021.

Ashoka Buildcon shares closed at 73.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.03% returns over the last 6 months and -33.06% over the last 12 months.

Ashoka Buildcon
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,807.69 1,878.56 1,264.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,807.69 1,878.56 1,264.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 547.26 612.72 312.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 101.11 90.06 93.11
Depreciation 82.28 84.10 70.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 729.80 691.81 451.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 347.25 399.86 337.05
Other Income 37.14 37.37 39.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 384.39 437.23 376.88
Interest 276.23 249.96 249.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 108.16 187.27 127.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 108.16 187.27 127.50
Tax 38.23 58.29 48.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.93 128.98 79.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.93 128.98 79.14
Minority Interest -2.00 -0.10 1.84
Share Of P/L Of Associates -4.27 5.68 -1.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 63.66 134.55 79.94
Equity Share Capital 140.36 140.36 140.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.27 4.79 2.85
Diluted EPS 2.27 4.79 2.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.27 4.79 2.85
Diluted EPS 2.27 4.79 2.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

