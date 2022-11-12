English
    Ashoka Buildcon Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,807.69 crore, up 42.91% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashoka Buildcon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,807.69 crore in September 2022 up 42.91% from Rs. 1,264.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.66 crore in September 2022 down 20.36% from Rs. 79.94 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 466.67 crore in September 2022 up 4.27% from Rs. 447.58 crore in September 2021.

    Ashoka Buildcon EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.85 in September 2021.

    Ashoka Buildcon shares closed at 73.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.03% returns over the last 6 months and -33.06% over the last 12 months.

    Ashoka Buildcon
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,807.691,878.561,264.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,807.691,878.561,264.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials547.26612.72312.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost101.1190.0693.11
    Depreciation82.2884.1070.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses729.80691.81451.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax347.25399.86337.05
    Other Income37.1437.3739.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax384.39437.23376.88
    Interest276.23249.96249.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax108.16187.27127.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax108.16187.27127.50
    Tax38.2358.2948.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.93128.9879.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.93128.9879.14
    Minority Interest-2.00-0.101.84
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.275.68-1.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates63.66134.5579.94
    Equity Share Capital140.36140.36140.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.274.792.85
    Diluted EPS2.274.792.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.274.792.85
    Diluted EPS2.274.792.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 02:31 pm