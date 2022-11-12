Ashoka Buildcon Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,807.69 crore, up 42.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,807.69 crore in September 2022 up 42.91% from Rs. 1,264.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.66 crore in September 2022 down 20.36% from Rs. 79.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 466.67 crore in September 2022 up 4.27% from Rs. 447.58 crore in September 2021.

Ashoka Buildcon EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.85 in September 2021.

Ashoka Buildcon shares closed at 73.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.03% returns over the last 6 months and -33.06% over the last 12 months.