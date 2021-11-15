Ashoka Buildcon Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,264.87 crore, up 6.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,264.87 crore in September 2021 up 6.35% from Rs. 1,189.31 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.94 crore in September 2021 up 9.12% from Rs. 73.26 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 447.58 crore in September 2021 up 6.36% from Rs. 420.83 crore in September 2020.

Ashoka Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.61 in September 2020.

Ashoka Buildcon shares closed at 108.45 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.01% returns over the last 6 months and 56.61% over the last 12 months.