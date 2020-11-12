Ashoka Buildcon Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,189.31 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,189.31 crore in September 2020 up 14.6% from Rs. 1,037.76 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.26 crore in September 2020 up 308.02% from Rs. 17.95 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 420.83 crore in September 2020 up 9.73% from Rs. 383.52 crore in September 2019.

Ashoka Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2019.

Ashoka Buildcon shares closed at 65.05 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.39% returns over the last 6 months and -31.53% over the last 12 months.