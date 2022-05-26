 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashoka Buildcon Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,957.29 crore, up 12.78% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashoka Buildcon are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,957.29 crore in March 2022 up 12.78% from Rs. 1,735.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.93 crore in March 2022 up 58.59% from Rs. 142.46 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 632.63 crore in March 2022 up 20.61% from Rs. 524.54 crore in March 2021.

Ashoka Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 8.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.08 in March 2021.

Ashoka Buildcon shares closed at 69.25 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.68% returns over the last 6 months and -26.13% over the last 12 months.

Ashoka Buildcon
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,957.29 1,440.49 1,735.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,957.29 1,440.49 1,735.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 536.56 349.44 493.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 85.67 91.83 85.65
Depreciation 117.12 87.43 77.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 802.14 600.85 676.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 415.81 310.93 402.36
Other Income 99.70 34.89 44.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 515.51 345.82 447.01
Interest 259.32 254.89 247.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 256.19 90.93 199.61
Exceptional Items -- 326.00 --
P/L Before Tax 256.19 416.93 199.61
Tax 35.30 32.14 49.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 220.89 384.80 149.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 220.89 384.80 149.63
Minority Interest 1.28 3.31 -10.97
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.76 4.36 3.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 225.93 392.47 142.46
Equity Share Capital 140.36 140.36 140.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.05 13.98 5.08
Diluted EPS 8.05 13.98 5.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.05 13.98 5.08
Diluted EPS 8.05 13.98 5.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 04:00 pm
