Ashoka Buildcon Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,584.22 crore, down 0.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,584.22 crore in March 2020 down 0.79% from Rs. 1,596.81 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.56 crore in March 2020 up 1414.38% from Rs. 10.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 498.67 crore in March 2020 up 18.71% from Rs. 420.06 crore in March 2019.

Ashoka Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 4.79 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2019.

