Ashoka Buildcon Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,283.15 crore, up 68.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,283.15 crore in June 2021 up 68.54% from Rs. 761.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.22 crore in June 2021 up 387.12% from Rs. 27.94 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 423.83 crore in June 2021 up 52.25% from Rs. 278.38 crore in June 2020.

Ashoka Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.00 in June 2020.

Ashoka Buildcon shares closed at 100.10 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given -10.18% returns over the last 6 months and 59.39% over the last 12 months.