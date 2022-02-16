Ashoka Buildcon Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,440.49 crore, up 10.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,440.49 crore in December 2021 up 10.34% from Rs. 1,305.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 392.47 crore in December 2021 up 343.75% from Rs. 88.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 433.25 crore in December 2021 down 1.96% from Rs. 441.91 crore in December 2020.

Ashoka Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 13.98 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.15 in December 2020.

Ashoka Buildcon shares closed at 92.45 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.23% returns over the last 6 months and -13.44% over the last 12 months.