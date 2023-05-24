Ashok Leyland Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11,625.67 crore, up 32.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,625.67 crore in March 2023 up 32.95% from Rs. 8,744.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 751.41 crore in March 2023 down 16.64% from Rs. 901.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,314.66 crore in March 2023 up 64.29% from Rs. 800.20 crore in March 2022.

Ashok Leyland EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.07 in March 2022.

Ashok Leyland shares closed at 152.20 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.64% returns over the last 6 months and 12.08% over the last 12 months.