    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    Ashok Leyland Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11,625.67 crore, up 32.95% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashok Leyland are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11,625.67 crore in March 2023 up 32.95% from Rs. 8,744.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 751.41 crore in March 2023 down 16.64% from Rs. 901.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,314.66 crore in March 2023 up 64.29% from Rs. 800.20 crore in March 2022.

    Ashok Leyland EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.07 in March 2022.

    Ashok Leyland shares closed at 152.20 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.64% returns over the last 6 months and 12.08% over the last 12 months.

    Ashok Leyland
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11,625.679,029.678,703.33
    Other Operating Income----40.96
    Total Income From Operations11,625.679,029.678,744.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8,080.237,203.336,429.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods335.36292.53267.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks373.08-610.01144.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost591.93549.47437.58
    Depreciation183.82188.95195.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses969.33797.01688.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,091.92608.39580.69
    Other Income38.9231.5924.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,130.84639.98604.85
    Interest62.7680.4076.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,068.08559.58528.39
    Exceptional Items56.436.94470.26
    P/L Before Tax1,124.51566.52998.65
    Tax373.10205.1897.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities751.41361.34901.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period751.41361.34901.37
    Equity Share Capital293.61293.61293.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.561.233.07
    Diluted EPS2.561.233.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.561.233.07
    Diluted EPS2.561.233.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Ashok Leyland #Auto - LCVs & HCVs #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 10:44 am