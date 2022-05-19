 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashok Leyland Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,744.29 crore, up 24.91% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashok Leyland are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,744.29 crore in March 2022 up 24.91% from Rs. 7,000.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 901.37 crore in March 2022 up 273.75% from Rs. 241.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 800.20 crore in March 2022 up 39.87% from Rs. 572.11 crore in March 2021.

Ashok Leyland EPS has increased to Rs. 3.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2021.

Ashok Leyland shares closed at 126.40 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.33% returns over the last 6 months and 2.81% over the last 12 months.

Ashok Leyland
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,703.33 5,503.64 6,972.04
Other Operating Income 40.96 31.52 28.45
Total Income From Operations 8,744.29 5,535.16 7,000.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,429.86 4,157.36 5,273.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 267.63 247.56 257.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 144.68 -91.81 -147.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 437.58 432.41 401.60
Depreciation 195.35 189.65 218.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 688.50 565.75 681.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 580.69 34.24 315.71
Other Income 24.16 17.64 37.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 604.85 51.88 353.66
Interest 76.46 66.83 77.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 528.39 -14.95 276.59
Exceptional Items 470.26 42.02 37.35
P/L Before Tax 998.65 27.07 313.94
Tax 97.28 21.31 72.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 901.37 5.76 241.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 901.37 5.76 241.17
Equity Share Capital 293.55 293.55 293.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.07 0.02 0.82
Diluted EPS 3.07 0.02 0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.07 0.02 0.82
Diluted EPS 3.07 0.02 0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 05:00 pm
