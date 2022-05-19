Ashok Leyland Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,744.29 crore, up 24.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,744.29 crore in March 2022 up 24.91% from Rs. 7,000.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 901.37 crore in March 2022 up 273.75% from Rs. 241.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 800.20 crore in March 2022 up 39.87% from Rs. 572.11 crore in March 2021.

Ashok Leyland EPS has increased to Rs. 3.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2021.

Ashok Leyland shares closed at 126.40 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.33% returns over the last 6 months and 2.81% over the last 12 months.