Ashok Leyland Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,838.46 crore, down 56.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,838.46 crore in March 2020 down 56.61% from Rs. 8,845.93 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.32 crore in March 2020 down 108.78% from Rs. 652.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.39 crore in March 2020 down 78.14% from Rs. 994.52 crore in March 2019.

Ashok Leyland shares closed at 53.45 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.72% returns over the last 6 months and -37.63% over the last 12 months.