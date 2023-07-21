English
    Ashok Leyland Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,189.29 crore, down 3.32% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashok Leyland are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,189.29 crore in June 2023 down 3.32% from Rs. 8,470.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 576.42 crore in June 2023 up 1957.17% from Rs. 28.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 871.93 crore in June 2023 up 9.02% from Rs. 799.78 crore in June 2022.

    Ashok Leyland EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

    Ashok Leyland shares closed at 175.70 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.24% returns over the last 6 months and 19.16% over the last 12 months.

    Ashok Leyland
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,189.2911,625.678,434.86
    Other Operating Income----35.37
    Total Income From Operations8,189.2911,625.678,470.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,876.428,080.236,464.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods358.23335.36265.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-197.50373.08-767.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost537.56591.93701.66
    Depreciation179.36183.82212.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses793.83969.331,035.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax641.391,091.92558.07
    Other Income51.1838.9229.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax692.571,130.84587.38
    Interest69.8762.76466.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax622.701,068.08120.49
    Exceptional Items-0.5956.43-24.71
    P/L Before Tax622.111,124.5195.78
    Tax45.69373.1067.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities576.42751.4128.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period576.42751.4128.02
    Equity Share Capital293.61293.61293.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.962.560.02
    Diluted EPS1.962.560.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.962.560.02
    Diluted EPS1.962.560.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:00 pm

