Ashok Leyland Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,029.67 crore, up 63.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashok Leyland are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,029.67 crore in December 2022 up 63.13% from Rs. 5,535.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 361.34 crore in December 2022 up 6173.26% from Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 828.93 crore in December 2022 up 243.2% from Rs. 241.53 crore in December 2021.

Ashok Leyland
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,029.67 8,265.95 5,503.64
Other Operating Income -- -- 31.52
Total Income From Operations 9,029.67 8,265.95 5,535.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7,203.33 5,832.03 4,157.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 292.53 273.85 247.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -610.01 340.70 -91.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 549.47 527.05 432.41
Depreciation 188.95 176.79 189.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 797.01 754.98 565.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 608.39 360.55 34.24
Other Income 31.59 19.99 17.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 639.98 380.54 51.88
Interest 80.40 77.05 66.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 559.58 303.49 -14.95
Exceptional Items 6.94 8.23 42.02
P/L Before Tax 566.52 311.72 27.07
Tax 205.18 112.41 21.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 361.34 199.31 5.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 361.34 199.31 5.76
Equity Share Capital 293.61 293.55 293.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 0.68 0.02
Diluted EPS 1.23 0.68 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 0.68 0.02
Diluted EPS 1.23 0.68 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
