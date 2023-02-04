Ashok Leyland Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,029.67 crore, up 63.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,029.67 crore in December 2022 up 63.13% from Rs. 5,535.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 361.34 crore in December 2022 up 6173.26% from Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 828.93 crore in December 2022 up 243.2% from Rs. 241.53 crore in December 2021.

Ashok Leyland EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

