    Ashok Leyland Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,029.67 crore, up 63.13% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashok Leyland are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,029.67 crore in December 2022 up 63.13% from Rs. 5,535.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 361.34 crore in December 2022 up 6173.26% from Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 828.93 crore in December 2022 up 243.2% from Rs. 241.53 crore in December 2021.

    Ashok Leyland
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,029.678,265.955,503.64
    Other Operating Income----31.52
    Total Income From Operations9,029.678,265.955,535.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7,203.335,832.034,157.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods292.53273.85247.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-610.01340.70-91.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost549.47527.05432.41
    Depreciation188.95176.79189.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses797.01754.98565.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax608.39360.5534.24
    Other Income31.5919.9917.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax639.98380.5451.88
    Interest80.4077.0566.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax559.58303.49-14.95
    Exceptional Items6.948.2342.02
    P/L Before Tax566.52311.7227.07
    Tax205.18112.4121.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities361.34199.315.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period361.34199.315.76
    Equity Share Capital293.61293.55293.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.230.680.02
    Diluted EPS1.230.680.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.230.680.02
    Diluted EPS1.230.680.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
