Ashok Leyland Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,813.51 crore, up 19.87% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashok Leyland are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,813.51 crore in December 2020 up 19.87% from Rs. 4,015.65 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.38 crore in December 2020 down 169.84% from Rs. 27.75 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 287.85 crore in December 2020 up 16.31% from Rs. 247.48 crore in December 2019.
Ashok Leyland shares closed at 135.05 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 158.72% returns over the last 6 months and 62.91% over the last 12 months.
|Ashok Leyland
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,813.51
|645.20
|3,867.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|5.67
|61.51
|Total Income From Operations
|4,813.51
|650.87
|3,929.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,598.12
|325.02
|2,172.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|214.72
|74.42
|174.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-230.43
|18.01
|366.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|454.48
|354.19
|432.12
|Depreciation
|194.43
|163.67
|160.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|522.83
|212.47
|555.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|59.36
|-496.91
|68.54
|Other Income
|34.06
|25.62
|45.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|93.42
|-471.29
|114.04
|Interest
|65.64
|76.84
|30.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|27.78
|-548.13
|83.92
|Exceptional Items
|-46.03
|-1.67
|-64.81
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.25
|-549.80
|19.11
|Tax
|1.13
|-161.00
|-19.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.38
|-388.80
|38.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.38
|-388.80
|38.87
|Equity Share Capital
|293.55
|293.55
|293.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-1.32
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-1.32
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-1.32
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-1.32
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited