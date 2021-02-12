Ashok Leyland Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,813.51 crore, up 19.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,813.51 crore in December 2020 up 19.87% from Rs. 4,015.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.38 crore in December 2020 down 169.84% from Rs. 27.75 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 287.85 crore in December 2020 up 16.31% from Rs. 247.48 crore in December 2019.

Ashok Leyland shares closed at 135.05 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 158.72% returns over the last 6 months and 62.91% over the last 12 months.